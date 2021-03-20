TN posts 1,240 Covid cases, DMDK’s Sudhish tests positive

Chennai: Tamilnadu’s daily Covid-19 infections crossed 1,000-mark for the second consecutive day this year today.

The State today registered 1,240 new cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 8,65,693.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai registered 458 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 2,41,127.

Meanwhile, DMDK leader L K Sudhish has been admitted to a private hospital after he was diagnosed of corona.

He was tested positive and was admitted to hospital, sources said and added that he was found asymptomatic and in good health.

Remember DMDK has stitched an alliance with AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran.

A few months ago, both Premaltha and Vijayakanth too recovered from corona.

Sudheesh was expected to campaign this week for DMDK candidates. On Thursday, Velacheri MNM candidate Santosh Babu was found positive for corona.