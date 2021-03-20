Twists and turns at scrutiny process

Chennai: Scrutiny of nominations for the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections was conducted today.

The nominations of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. DMK president M K Stalin, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth were accepted.

The nominations of Ministers C Ve Shanmugam, K A Sengottaiayan, Sellur Raju and Jayakumar were also accepted.

The papers filed by of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, BJP leaders L Murugan and Khushbu Sundar and MNM candidate Sripriya were also accepted.

The nomination of BJP candidate Annamalai was initially withheld for not mentioning criminal cases against him and was later accepted. Similarly, the nomination of Minister S P Velumani was withheld after DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathi complained about discrepancies in the assets declaration of Velumani.

The nomination of AIADMK candidate Saidai Duraisamy was also withheld after an independent candidate complained about discrepancies in I-T filing of Duraisamy.

Similarly, the nomination of MNM candidate Padmapriya was withheld as she had not mentioned her party’s name in the paper. Tirunelveli AMMK candidate Paal Kannan’s nomination was rejected stating that three out of the ten people who proposed his nomination were not from his constituency. Samathuva Makkal Katchi candidate Azhagesan’s nomination was also rejected.

As many as 6,665 sets of nominations (as of 11 pm on Friday) were received by the Election Commission for the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections. Of them, 986 nominations have been received from women candidates and three from transpersons. The highest number of nominations, 95, was received in Karur. Mettur in Salem district and Kangeyam in Tiruppur district followed, with 73 and 58 nominations respectively.

An estimated 6.26 crore electorate, including 3.18 crore women, will cast their franchise during the single phase polling. It may be noted that the last date of withdrawal of nomination is 22 March.