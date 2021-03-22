Actor ‘Theepetti’ Ganesan passes away

Chennai: Popular actor ‘Theepetti’ Ganesan who was part of many movies passed away due to cardiac arrest in Madurai Government Hospital today.

Karthik alias Theepeti Ganesan made a mark in ‘Renigunta’ and followed it up with few movies.

Remember during Covid lockdown he appealed for help for his family. He is survived by two small children. His sudden death has shocked many in the industry.

Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy, whose films featured ‘Theepetti’ Ganesan in character roles expressed shock and grief at the actor’s demise.