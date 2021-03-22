HC refuses to stay TN’s all-pass order for students

Chennai: Madras High Court today refused to issue a stay on the all-pass order of the Tamilnadu government for the students of classes 9, 10 and 11.

A petition was filed by one Nandhakumar stating the decision was taken without proper consultation. Hence he sought a stay order.When the plea came up for hearing, the court refused to issue stay order.

Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on 25 February announced that all students of classes 9, 10 and 11 would be declared passed without taking the annual exams in view of the Covid pandemic.

Making a Statement Under Rule 110 in the State Assembly, he said taking into account the unusual situation faced by the students and teachers and based on the requests of the parents and the views of the educational experts, students of classes 9, 10, and 11 would be declared passed without taking the annual and board exams for the academic year 2020-21.

He also recalled the lockdown declared on 25 March last year and the subsequent relaxations announced by the government in view of the corona pandemic.