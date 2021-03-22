Second wave of Covid in Tamilnadu?

Chennai: The sudden and steady increase of Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu has made officials and healthcare experts worry.

Many of them fear that second wave of coronavirus has started in the State and it is high time for the public to follow all safety protocols.

Government sources said that rules would be tightened and officials have already been directed to take violators to task.

In Chennai, cases increased by 5.5 per cent in past 7 days. Hospitals in Chennai are once again filling fast with Covid patients.

Following the rise of Covid cases in the city, government has reportedly decided to transfer doctors from various parts of Tamilnadu to Chennai to handle the situation. However, doctors have opposed forced transfer to Chennai for Covid treatment. It is said that after schools, colleges may also be closed in Tamilnadu.

Tamilnadu reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chennai reported 466 cases and one death. After 257 people were discharged, the city had 2,985 active cases. Chennai’s neighboring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 138, 32, and 72 cases respectively. Coimbatore reported 109 cases.

Days after former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who is contesting from Velacheri in Chennai on behalf of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, confirmed tested positive for Covid-19, another contestant of the party was found infected by coronavirus today.

V Ponraj, MNM candidate for Anna Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, said in a Facebook post today that he was taking treatment for body pain and fever and had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I am not able to meet the voters of Anna Nagar Assembly constituency. However, MNM cadre are doing door-to-door election campaign,” he said.

Ponraj added: “I will try to meet the voters before the election if I am cured. However, I will meet the voters through social media.”

As many as 40 staff members of a IT company at Perungudi in the city have tested positive for Covid-19, sources said.

Following this, the company has asked all its employees to go back to work from home mode, it is learnt.

Also, the Health department has decided to conduct tests for all the contacts of the Covid-19 positive techies, sources added.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that more school students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Thanjavur. Lately, the temple town is witnessing a steady rise in corona infections, especially among students and teachers.

Sources today said more students have tested positive and officials are now testing their parents and other contacts.