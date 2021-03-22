Super six for Tamil cinema in National awards

Chennai: In the 67th National Film Awards that were announced today, Tamil cinema swept six honours. Chennai: In the 67th National Film Awards that were announced today, Tamil cinema swept six honours.

Dhanush was adjudged the best actor for his performance in Asuran, while Vijay Sethupathi was chosen as best supporting actor for Super Deluxe.

D Imman won the award for best music composer for his work in Ajith starreer Viswasam.

The Tamil film Otha Seruppu by R Parthiban saw two awards coming its way. While it was adjudged as best film (special jury) award, it also won best audiography honour for Resul Pookutty.

The young boy Nag Vishal who acted in KD engira Karuppu Durai was chosen best child artiste.

Dhanush had earlier won the award for best actor in 2011 for Aadukalam. This is his second National award.