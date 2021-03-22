Suriya to shoot for Vaadivaasal in September

Suriya might shoot for his much-anticipated film, Vaadivaasal, from the first week of September.

According to reports, the actor will complete director Pandiraj’s film in June and start working on his next project after a break.

In December 2019, popular producer Kalaipuli S Thanu surprised movie buffs by announcing that Suriya’s 40th film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran and he will be producing the project under his home banner, V Creations.

The film is all set to go on floors in September. The project was supposed to take off last year. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus put the project on hold. Suriya is currently shooting for director Pandiraj’s film. Once he completes it, the actor will go on a short vacation with family and then start working on Vetri Maaran’s project.

An official announcement regarding the cast and crew will be made soon.

Vaadivaasal is said to be inspired from popular Tamil novel Vaadi Vaasal, written by writer CS Chellappa.