Vijay Sethupathi to host a show in TV again?

Sun TV is planning to come up with a cookery show. Buzz in the industry is that they are trying to rope in Vijay Sethupathi as the Judge for the cookery show as he is a great foodie.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently acting in a yet-untitled film with director Ponram and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi also hosted a show called Namooru Hero on Sun TV.

Besides Ponram’s film, Vijay Sethupathi has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh ShivN, a silent film titled Gandhi Talks with director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline.