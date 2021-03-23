A R Rahman shoots with Mohanlal for Aaraattu

A R Rahman has shot a song with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for director B Unnikrishnan’sThe picture of the trio from the shoot has been shared by Mohanlal and has become viral straightaway.

Sraddha Srinath plays the female lead in Aaraattu.

A R Rahman, who is composing the music for Blessy’s forthcoming movie Aadujeevitham, had scored the music for the Mohanlal classic Yodha in 1992 during the initial years of the musician’s career.

Aaraattu, produced by Sajeesh Manjery and RD Illuminations, has been scripted by Udaykrishna. Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer and Rahul Raj is the music director.