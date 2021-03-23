National awards: Time for K’town to celebrate

Tamil cinema has won seven awards at the 67th National Film Awards announced today. Here is the list of winners.

Best Tamil film – Asuran, Best Actor – Dhanush for Asuran, Best Music – Imman for Viswasam, Best Child Actor – Nag Vishal for KD, Best Jury Award – Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) – Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and Best Supporting Actor – Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe.

With Asuran, Dhanush has won the National Award for the second time after Aadukalam. Interestingly, both Asuran and Aadukalam were directed by Vetrimaaran. Vijay Sethupathi has won his first National Award for his effective performance as Shilpa from Super Deluxe.

Imman has also won his first National Award with Viswasam. Parthiepan is excited with the two National Awards for his experimental film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

On winning the National award for the first time, Imman tweeted: ‘With God’s Magnificent Glory,My Parents Blessings and continuous support from all dear MusicLovers worldwide! I’m deeply humbled with National award announcement for Best Music Director Category. It’s pure joy to receive national-level recognition for Tamil music! Praise God!’.

It is a surprise that I have won a National award. I am celebrating it with my friends. Thanks for the recognition, child artiste Naga Vishal said.

‘I didn’t take up Shilpa’s role thinking it would fetch me a National Award. Thanks to director Kumararaja. All I can say is thanks. I was neither expecting one nor am surprised’, said Vijay Sethupathi.