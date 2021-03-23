Quirky song shot for Dhananjay

The cast of Dhananjay which includes Ashmit Patel and Zuber K Khan shoots for a quirky song.

Ashmit Patel and Zuber K Khan will be essaying the leads in the film Dhananjay. The film has got an ensemble cast. It includes Shahbaaz Khan, Padam Singh, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Chaudhary, Abhay Pratap Singh, Manish Sharma, Agni Chaudhary, Ruby Nirmal, Jaya Singh, and Muskaan Mehta. The music has been Sehzada Yuvraj , singers are Satyadev Yadav, Sehzada Yuvraj , Mohini, the lyrics are also by SatyadevYadav. Song has been choreographed by Dilip Mestry, DOP is Vidya nath Bharti, It is directed by Akhil Parashar and the production house is Aarav Films Production Pvt Ltd.

Ashmit Patel says, ‘It’s a very exciting project and we have got a very interesting cast. We are having a ball in the sets. One of the best times I have had in a long time. The team is great, the energy is great and we are really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the film. The script is very intriguing and I am sure people will like it.’