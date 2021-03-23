Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Jr NTR

Rashmika Mandanna is likely to play the female lead in Jr NTR’s much-anticipated film with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Last year, Jr NTR announced that he will be joining hands with Trivikram Srinivas again for a film and it will be a family entertainer like their previous outing. The film was supposed to go on floors in April 2020. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus postponed the production.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently working on her Bollywood debut, was recently spotted outside Trivikram Srinivas’s office in Hyderabad. Pictures of Rashmika post her meet with Trivikram went viral on social media.

According to reports, the actress has signed Jr NTR’s project and an official announcement will be made soon.

On February 19, the filmmaker took to Twitter to confirm the news and wrote, ‘Much excited about this. Worth waiting. #NTR30 (sic).’