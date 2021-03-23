Shreyas to play for Lancashire in One-Day Cup

Lancashire: Lancashire have signed top-order India batsman Shreyas Iyer for the group stages of the One-Day Cup.

Iyer, 26, captained Delhi Capitals to the 2020 Indian Premier League final and was the tournament’s fourth highest scoring batsman with 519 runs.

He played in all five games of India’s Twenty20 series with England in March, top-scoring with 67 in the first match.

Iyer averages just under 45 in one-day internationals, making eight fifties and one century since debuting in 2017.

Shreyas is one of the shining lights of a new generation of Indian batsmen and a leader, said Lancashire’s director of cricket Paul Allott.

With the expectation that we will be fielding a younger side in this year’s Cup due to The Hundred, it was important that we brought in a top-order batsman with experience at the highest level to enhance our prospects in the tournament.

The One-Day Cup begins in July, with Lancashire starting their campaign at home to Sussex on Friday 23 July.