Vaathi Coming video song crosses 100 mn views on YouTube

The video song of Vaathi Coming, the second song from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vijay-starrer Master, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

This comes days after the lyrical video crossed 120 million views. It is to be noted that while the lyrical video premiered a year ago, the former was released only a month ago on YouTube post the release of the film.

Vaathi Coming has lyrics by Gana Balachandar, and the song is a fusion of North Madras gaana and western death metal. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of the film, has sung the song along with Balachandar.

Vaathi Coming has lyrics by Gana Balachandar, and the song is a fusion of North Madras gaana and western death metal. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of the film, has sung the song along with Balachandar.

Master, which has a big cast that also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan, and several others, had grossed more than 100 crores in Youtube.