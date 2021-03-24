2021 will be special for me: Vishnu Vishal

Actor Vishnu Vishal said that this year will be special for him as his Kaadan is all set to release on 26 March (his first release in 826 days). He has also lined up many films including FIR, Mohandas, Indru Netru Naalai 2, and a new film with Jeevi director. Actor Vishnu Vishal said that this year will be special for him as his Kaadan is all set to release on 26 March (his first release in 826 days). He has also lined up many films including FIR, Mohandas, Indru Netru Naalai 2, and a new film with Jeevi director.

Vishnu Vishal said that talks are on for Ratsasan 2 and a few other sequels of his hit films.

He opened up about his marriage with the Badminton star Jwala Gutta. He said, ‘I lost hope in love. After four years of love and seven years of wedding, now I don’t believe in love. My wedding with Jwala Gutta is out of mutual respect. She is a very positive person. Our wedding date is yet to be fixed’.

Vishnu Vishal is also making his Telugu debut with Kaadan, which is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Rana Daggubati also plays a crucial role in Kaadan

Said Vishnu, ‘I came go know that Rana suggested my name for the role. I play a mahout who lives in deep jungle in the movie. I developed an unique bond with elephant during shooting’.

It was a real challenge shooting inside deep jungles as we had many practical difficulties. But everyone co-operated well. And the end product is amazing, he added.