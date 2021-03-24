Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

His spokesperson of has revealed that the actor has currently self quarantining himself at his home.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” the spokesperson said.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive earlier this month.