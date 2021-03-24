Allu Sirish to star in Hindi music video

He was also one of the first actors to join Tiktok and to hit a million followers. He now becomes the first south actor to star in a music video in Hindi – Vilayati Sharab, sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan, who are very popular among the Hindi audience.

Language has never been a barrier to Sirish. He was also the first Telugu actor from this generation to star in a Malayalam movie. He made his Malayalam debut with 1971: Beyond Borders, with the industry’s superstar Mohanlal as a co-star.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, a romantic-comedy, details of which will be out soon. Apart from movies, Sirish takes an interest in health and fitness. The actor has recently shed a reasonable amount of kilos and looks slim, fit and fabulous! Sirish is also known for his style – and continues to raise the bar and set fashion goals.