Madras HC raises questions over TN elections

Chennai: Madras High Court today questioned on how the individual information of the voters were made available to political parties.

Hearing a petition filed by Puducherry India Jananayaga Vaalibar Sangam president Anand, the Court wanted to know on what basis the information was shared.

In his petition, Anand had mentioned that the political parties are getting the numbers of the voters illegally. The next hearing has been postponed to 26 March.

Meanwhile, the court today said that it cannot issue stay order for parties alloting their symbols to alliance candidates. A PIL was filed with regard to this issue. The court has asked the ECI to respond after the election in the third week of June.

The court has also asked the ECI about how old the electronic voting machines were.

“Will the electronic machines be monitored before the election,” the Court asked.

The court has asked the ECI to respond on 29 March on the petition filed by DMK in this regard.

The petition has requested the Court to ensure that old EVMs are not used and jammers are placed at the strong rooms where the machines will be kept to prevent their hacking.

The DMK recently wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, and other election commission officials seeking the use of recently manufactured EVMs for the upcoming Assembly poll on 6 April.

It also sought provision of CCTV live coverage or live web streaming during voting in all polling booths, installation of jammers in the strong rooms and counting centres where the EVMs will be stored and also counting of at least 50 per cent of VVPATs simultaneously.