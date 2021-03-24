Purva Mantri is winning hearts

Purva Mantri is geared to set the stage on fire at the Indian Pro Music League (IPML) for the Mumbai Warriors Team. Purva Mantri is geared to set the stage on fire at the Indian Pro Music League (IPML) for the Mumbai Warriors Team.

Purva Mantri is under the captaincy of legendary singer-composer and performer, Kailash Kher. The team comprises Purva Mantri along with Shilpa Rao, supported by Bollywood celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

From a very young age, Purva has been passionate about music and she followed her dreams consistently. Today she has sung some of the finest songs like ‘Lathe Di Chadar’, ‘Uljhi’ ‘Raanjhan Ve’ and ‘Banke Patola’ which have been very well received.

Her track ‘Kala Sha Kala’ gained immense popularity and created a space for her in the music arena. This is not it; her live performances are an outrage. Having performed over 1000 shows across the globe she is here to battle some of the Maha gurus of music.