Rahul Ravindran is part of The Great Indian Kitchen remake

The Tamil remake of the Malayalam-drama The Great Indian Kitchen has gone on floors. The latest news regarding the project is that Rahul Ravindran is set to essay the role of the husband, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original.

The actor-filmmaker confirmed his association with the film on Twitter.

‘It’s a fantastic role and a lovely script. I have seen the original and it’s an absolutely phenomenal film. It’s a story that should be told in all the Indian languages. Its theme is universal as far as our subcontinent is concerned,’ says Rahul.

Rahul is also a director, he has directed Chi La Sow, which fetched him his first National Award for Best Screenplay.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Karaikudi and surrounding locales. Ace writer Pattukottai Prabhakar is penning the dialogues for the yet-untitled film and PG Muthaiah will be cranking the camera.

Produced by Kannan’s own production house Masala Pix, the film is likely to release within this year.