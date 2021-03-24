Stalin, Rahul to share stage at Ulundhurpet 28 March

Chennai: Leaders of the United Progressive Alliance led by DMK will share the stage for a mega election meeting to be held on 28 March at Ulundhurpet.

DMK president M K Stalin, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TNCC president K S Alagiri, MDMK chief Vaiko, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan will be among those present on the stage.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress has announced a 30-member list of star campaigners of the party for Tamilnadu Assembly.

The list of names also include, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K S Alagiri, P Chidambaram, D K Sivakumar, Veerappa Moily, K V Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan, S Thirunavukarasar, S Peter Alphonse, S Jothimani and Karti P Chidambaram among others.

It may be noted that Congress has been alloted 25 seats in the DMK alliance. The party will also contest in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.