Stalin, Rahul to share stage at Ulundhurpet 28 March

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Leaders of the United Progressive Alliance led by DMK will share the stage for a mega election meeting to be held on 28 March at Ulundhurpet.

DMK president M K Stalin, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TNCC president K S Alagiri, MDMK chief Vaiko, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan will be among those present on the stage.

Meanwhile, Indian National Congress has announced a 30-member list of star campaigners of the party for Tamilnadu Assembly.

The list of names also include, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K S Alagiri, P Chidambaram, D K Sivakumar, Veerappa Moily, K V Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan, S Thirunavukarasar, S Peter Alphonse, S Jothimani and Karti P Chidambaram among others.

It may be noted that Congress has been alloted 25 seats in the DMK alliance. The party will also contest in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

 

NT Bureau

More Posts