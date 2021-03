Chennai: Actor Babu, who was seen playing the role Viruchakanth in Tamil super hit movie ‘Kaadhal’, was found dead in an autorickshaw in Chennai.

Reports suggest that the actor passed away in his sleep. Even today, his dialogue “If I act, I will play the role of hero and not as a supporting artist” in the movie ‘Kaadhal’ is popular among the audience. Later, he acted in some other films.

It is reported that he did not have a proper income and lived on pavements near a temple.