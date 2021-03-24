TN’s daily Covid figures crosses 1,600; 633 from Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu’s daily Covid-19 infections crossed 1,500-mark today. The State today registered 1,636 new cases, and the total number of inflections has crossed 8.71 lakh.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 633 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has crossed 2.43 lakh.

Twelve Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,630.

As many as 9,746 Covid patients are under treatment in various parts of the State. Out of them, 3,751 are from Chennai alone.