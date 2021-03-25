Changes made to ‘Karnan’ song after protest

Chennai: Dhanush-starrer ‘Karnan’, directed by Mari Selvaraj, saw legal trouble after a case was filed seeking to remove a song titled ‘Pandarathi Puranam’.

The makers today chose to change the title of the song as ‘Manjanathi Puranam’. Prabhu, a resident of Subramaniapuram, Madurai, had filed a petition in the High Court, Madurai bench, alleging that the lyrics of the song ‘Pandarathi Puranam’ were insulting to certain communities in Tamilnadu.

He also requested that ‘Karnan’ should be banned from releasing till the ‘Pandarathi Puranam’ song is removed and the Censor certificate for the song should be revoked.

Judges, who heard the case, ordered to send notices to director Mari Selvaraj, Karnan producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, Censor officer, and the YouTube channel, and adjourned the case to 16 April.

Following the notice, Mari Selvaraj in a press release today said the ‘Pandarathi Puranam’ will henceforth be called as ‘Manjanathi Puranam’.

‘Karnan’ features Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others.