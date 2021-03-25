I-T raids at E V Velu’s place when Stalin campaigning in Thiruvannamalai

Chennai: With elections around the corner in Tamilnadu, Income Tax raids continue to take place in various parts of the State.

I-T sleuths today carried out searches in the college and properties linked to DMK senior leader and the party’s Thiruvannamalai constituency candidate E V Velu for the 6 April Assembly elections, E V Velu.

Sources said officials carried out searches in ten places belonging to Velu. The raids were being carried out even as DMK president M K Stalin was campaigning for Velu in the constituency.

Speaking during the campaign, Stalin said, “Tamilnadu people have understood that religion is different from politics. It will take several hundred years for BJP to understand this.”

He also said that AIADMK’s Polur candidate Agri Krishnamoorthy was sidelined by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa but he was given ticket by the present leadership of that party.

“People should ensure that the candidates of the United Progressive Alliance win the election by a huge margin,” he added.

It may be noted that I-T raids were also held in the premises of MNM treasurer Chandrasekaran.

Income Tax officials said Rs 11.50 crore was seized and Rs 80 crore unaccounted income was found during the searches. Raids were held for two days on 17 and 18 March at the properties belonging to Chandrasekaran.

I-T officials also reportedly detected unaccounted income of Rs 175 crore and unaccounted cash of Rs 3 crore was seized during the raids that were held in two groups of civil contractors with political links in Madurai and Ramanathapuram.