Shocking details about India’s second wave

Chennai: India is witnessing an increase in the daily new cases of Covid-19 since February, clearly indicating a second wave, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) said. The second wave may last up to 100 days, when counted from 15 February, it said.

The report has been authored by SBI’s chief economic adviser – Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

Increasing pace of vaccination is the only way to win the battle against Covid-19, the report stated.

The report said that that India is better placed this time to control the pandemic with vaccinations gaining pace.

“Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April,” it said.

Focusing on the economic indicators, the SBI report said the business activity index, based on high frequency indicators, has declined in the last week, adding that the impact of the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible next month.