TN’s daily Covid figures crosses 1,700; 664 from Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu’s daily Covid-19 infections crossed 1,700-mark today. The State today registered 1,779 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,73,219 lakh.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 664 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,43,954.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 162 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 63 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 89 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 28 and 162 new cases, respectively. Eleven Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,641.

On the positive side, 1,027 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,50,091.