I know what shots to play: Dhawan

Pune: India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a match-winning 98 in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday after warming the bench for the major part of the T20I series, said that international cricket is all about pressure and added that he knows how to handle it.Having lost his place in the T20 playing eleven, Dhawan was under pressure to perform in the opening ODI with India spoilt for choices in all batting positions. In international cricket, pressure is always there. The good thing is that as an experienced player, I know how to handle pressure nicely, Dhawan said at the post-match press conference.Secondly, because I am experienced player, I know which shots to play and I read the wicket nicely. As a batting unit, we need to communicate well and that is what we did. It worked for us. Once I get set, I have a lot of shots from which I can get my runs, he added.

Dhawan, who was benched after the first T20I of the five-match series, explained how he kept himself positive when things didn’t go his way. ‘I focussed on my process, fitness, skill work and gym work. I always try and look at the positives in every situation. That is what I did. I worked on my batting. I knew that if I get an opportunity, I will take it.’

Dhawan had words of praise for the young players who have come into the side, and spoke about how the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped them. “It feels like they are confident because they play so many domestic games. In IPL, they share the dressing room with big players and play against them. That builds confidence.

There are top-notch coaches, so the IPL exposure helps a lot. Our domestic cricket is strong as well. These are the reasons why the new players are performing well. So whenever the transition in the team happens, it won’t be felt, said the opening batsman.

Dhawan also lavished praise on debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, who came up with noteworthy performances with bat and ball respectively. It was a great team effort. On debut, Prasidh bowled with pace, got bounce and rushed the batsmen. That was great to see. Krunal also did really well, he said.