IPL: CSK to continue with preparations in Mumbai 

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings travel to Mumbai on Thursday to continue with their preparations for the 2021 Indian Premier League season and will be based there for a month.

The Super Kings play their first five matches in Mumbai – against Delhi Capitals (April 10), Punjab Kings (April 16), Rajasthan Royals (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 21) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April

25) – before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league stage fixtures.

All matches of IPL-14 will be played at neutral venues, with the Playoffs and final staged in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30.

The Super Kings began their pre-season preparatory camp involving available players at Chepauk from March 8, with all-time skipper MS Dhoni leading the way.

The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets, Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The Super Kings signed off the 2020 edition in the UAE with three wins on the trot to complete their league engagements with six victories in 14 matches.

‘After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he’d reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here,’ the CEO added, hailing the talismanic captain’s commitment and focus.