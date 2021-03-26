Own goal denies France win over Ukraine

Paris: Holders France got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a disappointing start with a 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine on Wednesday (March 24) while Turkey pulled off an impressive 4-2 win at home to the Netherlands, powered by a Burak Yilmaz hat-trick. Paris: Holders France got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a disappointing start with a 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine on Wednesday (March 24) while Turkey pulled off an impressive 4-2 win at home to the Netherlands, powered by a Burak Yilmaz hat-trick.

Croatia, 2018 runners-up, slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat away to Slovenia, while Belgium continued their remarkable run in qualifiers by coming from behind to beat Wales 3-1 at home. Ireland ended a seven-game drought by scoring twice away to Serbia but still got beaten 3-2, while Czech Republic routed Estonia 6-2 in the biggest win of the night and Portugal scraped past minnows Azerbaijan 1-0 courtesy of an own goal.

Antoine Griezmann put France in charge of their Group D game against Ukraine to move level with David Trezeguet as his country’s fourth all-time top scorer. Ukraine, who were hammered 7-1 by France in a UEFA Nations League game last October, levelled in the second half through a Presnel Kimpembe own goal.

Turkey have not qualified for the World Cup since finishing third at the 2002 edition but got off to a flying start in their bid to make it to Qatar next year by beating the Netherlands in Group G thanks to a ruthless display from the 35-year-old Yilmaz.