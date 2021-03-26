Samantha signs a new deal

Actress Samantha Akkineni has been roped in by Nestlé to promote its new Munch Fruit O Nuts.

Talking about her association with the brand, the ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Seema Raja’ actress said, ‘More and more millennials are looking for diverse snacking options, moving away from the regular age-old offerings. I am delighted to be a part of this journey with Munch and hope to see more innovative products in the future from the brand.’

Nikhil Chand, director, foods and confectionery, Nestlé India said, ‘With the shift in consumer preference towards ‘better for me’ ingredients, the new Munch Fruit O Nuts is a category first innovation, that brings multiple inclusions of real almonds and fruity pomegranate to the crunchy Munch’.