TN’s daily Covid figures near 2,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu's daily Covid-19 infections crossed 1,900-mark today. The State today registered 1,971 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,75,190 lakh.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 739 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,44,686.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 205 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 76 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 107 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 25 and 173 new cases, respectively. Nine Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,650.

On the positive side, 1,131 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,51,222.