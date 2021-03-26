Vetrimaran is mightily happy

Asuran winning National award has brought joy for director Vetrimaran. He aays, ‘I did not expect an award for the film but knew Dhanush would bag it.

Asuran talks about issues in a very mainstream way. Its win at the National Award is a surprise and a bonus for me.

However, I knew Dhanush would bag an award as he has done a commendable job’.

Asuran is one of the blockbusters and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. The film is now being remade in Telugu as Narappa with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead roles.

Dhanush is camping in the United States with his family as he is shooting for his upcoming film The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers fame.