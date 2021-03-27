Corona spread: Fine imposed on Thanjavur schools, colleges

Chennai: Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao today imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on 16 schools and four colleges for not following Covid norms.

On Friday, 111 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the district which included 20 students of a veterinary college and research institute in Orathanadu.

A committee was formed by the Collector to monitor educational institutions and ensure they are adhering to the norms.

The recent spike started when a student of a government girls’ higher secondary schools at Ammapettai tested positive on 8 March.

Meanwhile, 12 students from a private school in Kumbakonam and one teacher were tested positive today.