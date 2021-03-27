Kangana heads to Jaisalmer for Tejas shoot

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to announce that she is off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of her film Tejas.

In the picture, the actress can be seen praying. She also added that she is distressed to see the rise in Covid-19 cases everywhere and said that she is praying for the safety of all. In the image, she wears a sari and a necklace. She tied her hair in a bun.

It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone’s well being …. also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #thalaivitrailer, she wrote.

Kangana launched the trailer of her upcoming film Thailaivi in Mumbai and Chennai on March 23, her birthday. Last week, she was also declared winner of the Best Actress National Award for Manikarnika and Panga.