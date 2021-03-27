Kutty Pattas is making right noise

Sony Music Entertainment in association with The Route – Noise & Grains have released a video Kutty Pattas.

With a breathtaking splash of colors, this peppy song number featuring ‘Cook with Comali’ fame Ashwin Kumar and ‘Bigil’ fame Reba Monica John has just been launched yrsterday.. Composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi , this independent single has created a sensation on the internet right from the start with the promo Trending on YouTube with over 3M views in just one day! A catchy hook- step created by Sandy master guarantees many youngsters to groove along to the lines of this number.

Directed by Venki, this viral number is sure to put a smile on your face instantly.