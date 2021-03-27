Mind over music

‘Ennodu Vaa’ is a Tamil single produced in the Independent music space.

It has been composed by music composer and producer Prateek Gandhi and rendered by llayback singer Madhav Krishna, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like ‘Bezubaan Phirse'(ABCD2), ‘Duhai Hai’ (ABCD) and ‘Johnny Johnny’ (It’s Entertainment). The lyrics of this Tamil song has been penned by Jayashree L Narayanan.

The song depicts an emotional story that revolves around a pet dog and its owner. It shows the soulful connection between the two and how they share such memorable moments in the daily course of life. The video is an animation story presenting these cherished moments.

It’s releasing on the 1 April

Madhav is a trained vocalist in Carnatic classical music. Learnt under Guru TS Kaveri, Madhav started his vocal training at a very young age.

While in college, he had the opportunity to form a rock band with his friends. Taking this passion for music further, Madhav started singing for jingles and backing vocals for movies. He had his first breakthrough in Bollywood with ABCD, where he sang the track ‘Duhai Hai’ for Sachin Jigar.

Madhav also went on to sing the popular numbers ‘Bezubaan Phirse’ from ABCD 2, and ‘Johnny Johnny’ from ‘It’s Entertainment.’

He has sung the track ‘Bey Yaar’ for a Gujrati movie, and also the song ‘Meher Meher’ for a Telugu Movie ‘D for Dopidi.

Prateek Gandhi is a singer, composer, music producer and mix-master engineer.

He has composed music for industry stalwarts like Benny Dayal, Ankit Tiwari, Shefali Alvares and Gurinder Seagal. As a singer, he crooned punchy Star Sports Cricket World Cup anthem ‘Tum Khelo Dum Se’, even Hot Star’s IPL anthem. His hits till date include ‘Prem Deewani’ featuring actor Manish Goplani and based on Mirabai’s poem, three songs featuring Purva Mantri, namely ‘Raanjha Ve’, ‘Banke Patola’ and ‘Bade Kamine Ho’ which have cumulatively racked up nearly 13 million views on YouTube. Further, songs produced by him like ‘Beishqi Galliyan’ by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, ‘Mumbai Machaand’ by the infamous Hindustani Bhau and ‘Kahi Nai Jaana’ by Lakshay Kapoor have crossed 8 Million views.

His most recent single ‘Kalma’ has already crossed 2.2 million views. His latest single release was ‘Do Hisse’ and Unplugged version.