Over 500 TN farmers leave for Karnataka to protest dam

Chennai: More than 500 members of the Tamilnadu Farmers Association today headed to Karnataka to express their protest against the construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

Sources said that the farmers held a roadshow from Raja Rajan Statue at Thanjavur, before they took buses to Karnataka.

It may be noted that recently Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yedayurappa said that necessary action will be taken to construct Mekedatu reservoir across Cauvery. He made the statement during the 2021-22 budget session of Karnataka.