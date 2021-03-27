TN’s daily Covid figures cross 2,000

Chennai: After a long time, Tamilnadu’s daily Covid-19 infections crossed 2,000-mark today. The State today registered 2,084 new cases, and the total number of inflections has touched 8,77,279.

According to sources, the capital city of Chennai registered 775 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 2,45,483.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 186 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 82 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 110 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 43 and 185 new cases, respectively. Nine Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,659.

On the positive side, 1,241 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,52,463.