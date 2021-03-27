Yuvraj going places

Yuvraj has been working in the Hindi and Punjabi industry for a while now with film’s such as Prakash Jha’s dil dosti etc,

Beiimaan love with Sunny Leone Qismat and Surkhi Bindi with Ammy Wirk and Sargun Mehta.

He will be starting his international multi lingual project which will shot in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English, he has acquired a four film contract with a renowned south studios and his maiden film Siva is an action film followed by a horror comedy. He also will be shooting for a Hindi film based on Kashmir and a webseries.

His films have been trending for a while now on many OTT platforms and he is also gearing up for his next 2 Punjabi films, which also includes Qismat 2 which a part 2 of the blockbuster franchise.