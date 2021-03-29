CoWin upgraded to accept 1 cr registrations a day

New Delhi: CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccine registration, has been upgraded to accept on one crore registrations and record vaccination of 50 lakh persons per day.

This has been confirmed by R S Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on Covid vaccination.

He also said vaccination slots on CoWIN will be fine-tuned to have hourly and two-hourly slots from the current wider ‘forenoon’ and ‘afternoon’ windows to benefit those booking prior appointments.

“Once we reach a higher scale of vaccination, the system will automatically start fine-tuning slots to hourly and two-hourly windows, compared to the existing forenoon and afternoon slot options. The objective is to encourage more online appointments instead of direct walk-ins at vaccination centres,” Sharma added.