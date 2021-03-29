Fresh Covid concern: Daily deaths cross 300 in India

New Delhi: India reported 312 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, the highest single-day toll recorded in this year.

Amid the number of rising daily infections, this adds a fresh concern as the death rate, so far, remained low, despite the evident outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Registering a steady increase for the 18th day in a row, active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 per cent, the data stated.

Of the 312 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for more than half the count, reporting 166 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in the state since 5 November. Punjab reported 46 deaths, Kerala 14, Chhattisgarh 13, and Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 10 each.

A total of 1,61,552 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 54073 from Maharashtra, 12,659 from Tamilnadu, 12,492 from Karnataka, 10,997 from Delhi, 10,322 from West Bengal, 8,783 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,203 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,621 from Punjab.