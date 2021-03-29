Mom remarks: EPS breaks down, police book Raja under 3 sections

Chennai: As the alleged derogatory remarks by DMK leader A Raja against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother sparked a political furore, the Chief Minister on Sunday was moved to tears over the incident.

Meanwhile, the central crime branch police slapped a case against the DMK deputy general secretary, who is also a Lok Sabha MP.

According to sources, case has been filed under three sections against A Raja for his deragatory comments against the CM and his mother.

On Sunday, speaking at an election campaign meet in Thiruvottriyur, Palaniswami said, ‘I did not want to bring it up. But seeing so many womenfolk in the crowd, I am addressing it.’

Trying to control his tears, the AIADMK leader added: “If they can make such crass statements about my mother, despite me being the Chief Minister, then think of the safety of ordinary women in DMK rule, if they come to power.”

Palaniswami said that it is not only about his mother, rather every mother and a lesson must be taught to those who speak filthy about women and motherhood.