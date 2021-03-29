No sudden lockdown, but there will be restrictions: Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Amid rumours that the Tamilnadu government is getting ready to impose lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said that no sudden decision on another lockdown, that will inconvenience the public, will be taken.

“But there will be restrictions in place,” he added. Stating that contract tracing has been intensified, he added: “For every person who tests positive, we have instructed that 30 contacts should be tested.”

He said that there was some laxity among a section of officials and stressed the need not to squander the gains achieved earlier from effective control and monitoring measures.

Radhakrishnan said that more cases were reported in clusters in apartments during the second surge happening now.

He however said that only nine districts in Tamilnadu had a test positivity rate higher than 2 per cent and only five of them had more than 3 per cent at the moment.