President to undergo bypass surgery tomorrow

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo a ‘planned’ heart bypass procedure on 30 March, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It said Kovind was shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, from army hospital on Saturday. “Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday. The President’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS,” it added.

The Indian Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the national capital had earlier said that President Kovind is stable and was being referred to the AIIMS for further investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was away in Bangladesh, spoke to Kovind’s son and told him that he was ‘praying’ for his recovery, according to a tweet from the Prime Minister’’s office.