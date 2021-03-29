Raja apologises to Palaniswami, expresses regret over comments on CM’s mother

Chennai: With his comments on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s birth snowballing into a huge row that might cost the DMK heavily in the 6 April Assembly elections, former Union Minister A Raja, who a couple of days ago refused to express regret, tendered an open apology today.

Raja apologised for his remarks against the CM after case was filed against him, political leaders, activists and social media posts condemned him and a day after Palaniswami got emotional and cried over the comments while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election.

Aplogising for his ‘illegitimate child’ remark, Raja said he was hurt after seeing Palaniswami crying during a poll rally.

Raja also said his intention was not to attack his personal life but he was only comparing the political careers of Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin. The DMK leader also said his comments were misquoted.

Palaniswami on Sunday turned emotional while reacting to Raja’s alleged disparaging remarks against him, his mother and said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

As he tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, the Chief Minister’s voice choked and he turned emotional.

If a person who occupied the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the position of ordinary people, he wondered.

“Think, what kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?” he asked.

He appealed to the people to give people like Raja an ‘appropriate punishment’ apparently through ballots.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case against Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami’s birth.