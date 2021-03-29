Report sent to EC on Raja: TN CEO

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo today said a report has been sent to the Election Commission of India on DMK leader’s A Raja’s comments on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s birth.

Speaking to the media, he said that based on inputs received from the local election officials, a report has been prepared and sent to the EC, which would take further action on it.

In his complaint to Satyabrata Sahoo along with the video clipping of Raja’s vulgar remarks, AIADMK Advocates Wing joint secretary C Thirumaaran said Raja has uttered not only adverse cmments against the CM and also made vulgar and third rated comments which is clearly attracted under the election offences as well as offences under the IPC.

“I request the CEO to take immediate and stringent action against Raja to register cases against him under the provisions of electoral offences as well as under the provisions of IPC and delist and debar him from making any election campaign for his hate and vulgar speech.”