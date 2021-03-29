Sitting on wheel-chair, Mamata goes on 8-km rally

Kolkata: In the midst of a fierce election campaign in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – injured earlier this month – held a roadshow in wheelchair in high-stakes Nandigram, which votes in the second phase of the State elections.

Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra (footmarch) from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram from where she is contesting the Assembly election.

In a video posted by the Trinamool Congress on Facebook, the West Bengal Chief Minister, in wheelchair, was seen greeting crowds with folded hands as party workers – carrying flags – accompanied her.

The Trinamool Congress party (TMC) chief was injured on 10 March following which she was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and was discharged on 12 March.