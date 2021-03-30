Covid-19: TN plans curbs on social gatherings

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases on a steady rise, the Tamilnadu government is left with no other option than to impose restrictions.

According to sources, the government is considering scaling down non-essential activities, such as social gatherings and tightening enforcement of pandemic protocols.

At the same time, highly placed sources ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown. ‘Appropriate decisions will be taken by a Chief Secretary-led high level committee in a few days,’ sources added.

People in the 18-45 age group accounted for 51 per cent of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu and were mostly from apartment complexes, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said.

Speaking to the media, he said the government was focussing on the ‘test, track and treat’ plan and increased testing of samples to curtail the spread.