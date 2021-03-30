Manipur withdraws no food order for Myanmar refugees

New Delhi: The Manipur government issued a circular to the Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Myanmar not to open camps to provide food and shelter to refugees fleeing the neighbouring country after the coup there, but withdrew it three days later to avoid potential public anger.

The government has withdrawn the earlier order directing authorities in districts bordering Myanmar to politely turn away nationals from the neighbouring nation who are trying to enter India.

The fresh letter was issued by H Gyan Prakash, special secretary (home), government of Manipur, to deputy commissioners of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts.

“The fresh letter was issued on Monday which directed the deputy commissioners in four districts to disregard the earlier letter,” Prakash said.

The new order said that the earlier order issued on has been misconstrued and interpreted differently, and the Manipur government has been providing all aid to Myanmar nationals who have entered India via the borders with the state.